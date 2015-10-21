As October is marked as PINKtober - the Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Pink Ribbon will turn historic Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore pink to draw attention and create awareness among citizens for early detection of breast cancer and in solidarity with the survivors.

Pink Ribbon Campaign and PHA, as a joint venture will turn Minar-e-Pakistan pink with pink illumination on Sunday, October 25, 2015 which has been marked as ‘International Mammogram Day’. The pink lights will be turned on in the evening and the ceremony will held at 6 pm.

This initiative is in accordance with international support for ‘PINKtober’, during which famous historic monuments and other buildings of the world such as Empire State (New York), White House (Washington DC, USA), Eiffel Tower (Paris, France) and Sydney Opera House (Australia) will also be turned pink on the same day.