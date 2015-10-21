RAWALPINDI: The residents of Cantonment Areas are facing an acute shortage of water due to negligence of Authorities concerned. Residents of the area worst affected have alleged that the administration was deliberately creating the crisis to reward the Tanker Mafia.

Residents said the water crisis in Cantonment Area of Rawalpindi has been going on for the last several years. While some areas get extra water, the crowded localities of poor people are made the target of shortage as they have no voice in the high echelons. They say that they are left withy no alternatives but to pay to the Tankers to meet their needs.

According to details a private Tanker is selling water for Rs 1500 to 2000 in cantonment areas, while the residents say cantonment Administration has rationed the water and they provide water with the gap of one day, and mostly they open the water at the time of Load shedding.

Residents stated that tanker mafia is robbing by both hands, and cantonment officials are hands in glove with it. Residents of Rawalpindihave accused the authorities concerned off being indifferent to their problems and paying no heed to their repeated requests.

Newly elected representatives from cantonments are of no benefit to them and seem to be helpless in this entire situation because no one in position in the two Boards listen to them.

Residents have appealed to Corps Commander and the Station Commander to pay some attention to their grievances and order that the timing of water supply are fixed when electricity was available.