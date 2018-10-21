Share:

Rawalpindi - An 11-year-old domestic maid was severely tortured by her employees in Cantt and Garrison city last Friday, informed official sources on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Kinza Bashir, daughter of Muhammad Bashir, who hails from Thothian Village, Sumandri, they said. The incident also led to the suspension of a city police chief for failing to bring the matter into the notice of senior officials.

The police officer, who was shown the door for pushing the horrific incident under carpet, was Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sajjad Hussain, posted at Police Station Airport. A police team proceeded to Sumandari to bring back the girl and her father for legal action against the couple who tortured her.

According to sources, Kinza Bashir (11) was employed at the house of Dr Mohsin Riaz and Major Ammara Riaz (serving in Army Medical Corps) at Wilayat Colony since the last few months. The couple had placed the young girl under severe torture resulting in fatal injuries on her body.

They girl managed to escape the “torture cell” and took refuge in the house of a woman in the neighbourhood. The woman interviewed the maid and garnered attention of the law enforcement agencies through social media, sources added.

In the video, the girl told the woman that the couple had beaten her with leather belts, electric wires and nylon ropes. Kinza narrated, in the video, that her landlords had not given her anything to eat since the last many days and physically abused her after finding out she secretly ate a biscuit. The girl’s tight eye was swollen as the couple had hit her with a bat.

Later, the couple summoned the father of girl and handed her to him. The father took his daughter back silently to Sumandri without reporting the matter to police.

CPO Abbas Ahsan, however, when contacted by The Nation, said a neighbour had reported the sadistic incident to officials of Airport police after an ASI Sajjad Hussain visited the crime scene. The ASI, said CPO, nonetheless, ignored the matter and did not inform the senior police officers. He said the father of the victim had testified in an affidavit mentioning that he does not want to take legal action against the couple. “The incident came into light at 4pm on Friday last and ASI visited the house where girl was taking refuge,” CPO said. He added that he had formed a special police team and dispatched it to Sumandari to bring back the father and victim to Rawalpindi to make them complainant against the couple.