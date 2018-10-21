Share:

Rawalpindi - Cantonment Chaklala Board (CCB) during an operation against professional beggars has arrested 12 beggars from various areas on Saturday.

Secretary Cantonment Chaklala Board (CCB) Sajjad Nazir said the operation was conducted on the direction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Malik Ishaq.

In this regard, in first phase 12 beggars apprehended from various areas including Amar Chowk, Katcheri Chowk, Airport Road, Chaklala Scheme-III and Cantonment jurisdiction.

The board is conducting a special drive against professional beggars to discourage the increasing trend.