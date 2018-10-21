Share:

HAFIZABAD - The police and administration of DHQ Hospital Hafizabad have failed to resolve the mystery of disappearance/kidnapping of a newly-born child from the hospital despite the lapse of three days.

According to the affected family, Zohra Bibi, wife of Atta Ullah, resident of Khanpur Village gave birth to twins on Thursday in the DHQ Hospital but one of the children went missing under mysterious circumstances. Following vehement protest by Zohra Bibi and her relative against the incident, Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh constituted an inquiry committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Naeem Ullah Bhatti to unfold the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the newly-born child from the hospital. The committee, however, has failed to complete inquiry.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Zohra Bibi staged protest at Fawara Chowk on Saturday and chanted slogans against the doctors of DHQ Hospital. Later, the protestors also entered the DHQ Hospital premises and staged a protest. The protestors allegedly injured a sanitary worker of the hospital. The protesters demanded recovery of the child and legal action against the responsible doctor/staffers of the hospital.

DRIVING SCHOOL ROLE LAUDED

Newly-established driving school at Arif Shahid Police Lines is playing a vital role in impart quality training to drivers which would go a long way in minimising road mishaps, and save precious lives, DPO Saif Ullah Khan and DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here. While distributing certificates to 30 male and female students, they advised them to keep abreast of traffic rules and laws to avoid accident.

In-charge traffic police Sher Zaman Warraich told the visiting officers that so far ninety men and women have completed training from the school. Side by side driving, they were also imparted training of emergency, fire safety and medical. The DC, DPO along with Regional / District Transport Authority Aqsa Riaz laid floral wreath on Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyred policemen.

11 petty criminals released on personal surety

Eleven petty criminals serving in Hafizabad District Jail were released on personal surety by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Faheem Shahid here the other day.

During his visit to the district jail along with Civil Judge Imtiaz Bajwa, he reviewed the facilities being provided to the under-trial prisoners under the jail manual. He also reviewed the steps being taken for the provision of better food and medical facilities. Jail Superintendent Yaqoob Jaura told the visiting judges that all possible steps were being taken for the mental, spiritual, and physical health of the inmates. He further said that efforts were also being made to inculcate in them the Islamic teachings so as to enable them to become law-abiding and useful citizens after completion of their imprisonment. The visiting judges appreciated the meat, vegetables, and other essential foods being provided to the inmates according to the jail manual.