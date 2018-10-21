Share:

LAHORE - The 3rd Pak Water & Energy Expo 2018 will be held on Oct 24-25, 2018 here at Lahore Expo Centre. Exhibitors will include from sectors including water technologies, waste water solutions, power generation, transmission & distribution, renewable energy, sustainability & green engineering, automation and instrumentation. The exhibitors will have a comprehensive range of products and services, and the latest state-of-the-art technologies of the entire water value chain. It is a platform where top government officials, industry leaders, water experts, practitioners and enterprises will converge to establish business and networking opportunities. A conference dedicated to discuss water woes in the country, its challenges and long term solutions will also be part of this expo in which officials and experts from government organizations, private sectors will deliver their lecturers. This will bring academia from different sectors to join hands on this important topic.

The highlights for this year’s Water Expo are on advanced wastewater treatment technology, reuse solutions and smart water solutions. Expo is being organized by the Prime Event Management.

Director Pak Water & Energy Expo Kamran Abbasi said that with a growing convergence of urban, water and environment issues around the world, there is a need to adopt an integrated approach to manage water resource, environment and urban planning. This will allow buyers and sellers to leverage shared synergies in cost efficiency, productivity and R&D, he added.