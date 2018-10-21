Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The district administration claimed to have retrieved 400 acres of state land in different localities adjacent to Pirmahal city.

Toba Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shahzad told the media that the state land measuring 400 acre was in use of grabbers for the last several decades.

They grabbers had got stay orders from different courts, he informed and added that the administration, however, proceeded against the grabbers in courts and finally succeeded in getting back the state land. About cost of the land, the DC claimed that the land worth more than Rs2 billion.

The DC informed that the land was retrieved after an operation continued for three days. He said that a team led by Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah carried out the operation.

He pledged to continue the operation against grabbers of state land and encroachment without fear or any pressure.

PROTEST AGAINST BRICK-KILNS CLOSURE

Brick kiln workers took out a rally here against closure of brick kilns for three months with so called excuse to avoid smog, bonded labour and non-implementation of Punjab government's notification regarding minimum wages of Rs1,110 per 1000 bricks. It was led by local labour leaders Muhammad Shabbir and Ms Sajida Perveen.

While addressing their gathering at Shahbaz Chowk, Awami workers party central spokesperson Farooq Tariq said that instead of closing kilns, government should force kiln owners to adopt modern measures to control smoke which cause creation of smog.