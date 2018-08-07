Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has said that the data of some 8.7 million cattle farmers in the province has been computerized so far. Some 58.3 per cent of the agricultural centres across the province were livestock centres, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan. The government, he said, wanted to introduce reforms in the food sector aiming at eliminating corruption from the department. The reforms would pertain to the subsidy given to wheat growers first at the time of the procurement of their produce and later on releasing the commodity from the government’s godowns, he added.