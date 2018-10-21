Share:

KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Dr Syed Saifur Rehman warned the absent staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to join their duty without delay otherwise their salary will not be paid.

Chairing a meeting in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Saturday, the commissioner gave many directives to the management and reviewed the conditions in the hospitals different sections.

Dr Said said that no one will be adjusted against the technical posts of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and the hospital staff getting salary from here should join their duties forthwith. He said that the staff being paid salary regularly and their dues will also be paid soon.

He also gave directive for removal of all encroachments from outside of the hospital and said that the way to hospital must be cleaned properly. “The ambulance and patients should have easy access to the hospital,” the commissioner ordered.

He also reviewed the implementation of the decisions made in previous meetings and gave necessary directives to the concerned officials. He referred to Karachi mayor vision for making Abbasi Shaheed Hospital a better and well equipped medical institution in the city.

He urged the hospital staff to ensure better medical treatment and diagnosis facilities for patients in the hospital and to maintain the hospital machinery. He said that provision of ventilators also added in the annual development programme. He also directed to complete the electrical and technical works carried out in different floors of the hospital.

The commissioner said that the auction should only be done with tenders’ process or stern action will be taken on any violation of orders. He said that canteen tender should also be called without delay. The sanitary workers in the hospital thanked the metropolitan commissioner for regularisation of their salaries.

The meeting was also attended by the senior director coordination Masood Alam, senior director medical and health services Dr Birbal director technical to mayor Karachi SM Shukaib, medical superintendent of ASH Dr Nadeem Rajput and principal of KMDC Dr Mehmood Haider and other officers and departmental heads and technical supervisors of various departments.