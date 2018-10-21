Share:

Karachi - The NA-247 (South-II) and PS-111 (South-V) would witness the polls for the second time in less than three-month as all is set for the by-elections on the constituencies vacant by the incumbent President of Pakistan and Sindh Governor, respectively.

A total 960 booths have been set up at 240 polling stations for 546,451 registered voters – 295,567 men and 250,884 women – in NA-247. A total 12 candidates including the deputy mayor Karachi and Pak Sarzameen Party leader Arshad Vohra, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s Sadiq Iftikhar, Qaiser Nizamani of the Pakistan Peoples Party are vying for national assembly constituency.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which finished second in the 25 July elections, is not in the field this time around as the nomination paper of its candidate Sohail Qadri was not accepted.

In the general polls 2018, Dr Arif Alvi won this seat by securing 91,020 votes followed by the TLP Syed Zaman Ali Jaffery who got 24,680 votes. The MQM-P senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar polled 24,146 votes whereas the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Muhammad Hussain Mehanti bagged 22,780 votes. The turnout on that day remained 40.27 per cent. Dr Alvi vacated the seat as he eventually went on to become the head of the state.

PS-111 is a constituency which was vacant by now Governor Sindh Imran Ismail as he succeeded from here with a lead over 22,000 votes. Imran had bagged 30,576 votes whereas the MMA candidate Sufiyan got 8,753 votes.

The candidates included Shahzad Qureshi of PTI, Jahanzaib Mughal of MQM-P, Sikandar Agar of TLP, the PPP’s Muhammad Fayyaz Pirzada and Muhammad Zahid Hussain of the PML-N. A Social Activist Jibran Nasir and some other independents are also in the race for PS-111.

A total 320 booth were established at 80 polling stations. The number of total registered voters is 178,965 out of 94,719 are men and 84,246 are women. The turnout in the general elections was recorded 41.59 per cent.