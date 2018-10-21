Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water expert Aleem-UL-Hassan on Saturday called upon the government to focus on the urgent construction of water reservoirs in the country to ensure overcoming water shortage and achieving sustainable economic growth. Talking in a Radio Programme, he highlighted Pakistan could face severe drought by 2025, if timely steps to overcome water scarcity are not taken. There is a need that the government should construct further water reservoirs to fulfill growing demands of water, he added. Aleem Ul Hassan said there is a need to impart training to people on water conservation to save water as the water conservation strategy can only be implemented successfully, if people carefully utilize the water in their daily lives and cooperate with the government in this matter. Economist Dr Shahid Hassan Siddiqui said it is need of the hour to make a water conservation mechanism to enhance the capacity of water storage.

Water is not only necessary for life but it is the cheapest way to generate electricity, he said, adding majority of the people of Pakistan are living in rural areas and their livelihood is based on agriculture and if we provide them sufficient water for agriculture needs, it can boost their income five times.

He suggested that China is our time-tested friend and we can ask China to facilitate us in constructing Bhasha Dam. Pakistan is blessed with natural resources, which should be utilized in an efficient manner. It is dire need of the hour to construct at least five big dams and hundreds of small dams to overcome ongoing water crisis, he said.

Economist Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig said it is need of the hour to realize the severity of water crisis and save water for our survival. "We have only 30 days water storage, which is critically low as compared to other countries around the world. We are wasting our water into sea owing to non-availability of dams in the country", economist mentioned.

Creating new dams is vital for the survival of coming generations, he said. He also appealed that every segment of society must come forward and play its active role in water conservation campaign. "We have to adopt a holistic approach to resolve the water crises", he added.