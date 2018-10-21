Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship got ‘’complicated’’ after Mac Miller’s death.

Ariana was left devastated by the death of her former boyfriend Mac from a suspected overdose in September and friends say her engagement with Pete was affected by his death.

A source told Us Weekly: ‘’He’s sad. He’s really sad about this split, and he only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller. It put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.

‘’Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives. And they are young.’’

And sources added that Pete is ‘’broken up’’ about the split.

An insider said: ‘’He’s really broken up about it... He acts like he’s doing OK, but his friends can tell he’s beating himself up about the breakup.’’

Meanwhile, Ariana’s family are ‘’definitely worried about her’’ following her split from Pete, 24.

But despite their split - which comes five months after they became engaged following just weeks of dating - sources believe the pair could reconcile once Ariana, 25, has had time to heal.

An insider previously said: ‘’Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year.

‘’[The split has] been really hard for both of them. They’re very unpredictable. It’s over for now but in a few days it wouldn’t be shocking to see them all over each other again.’’

Meanwhile, the ‘God is a Woman’ singer broke her silence following the split on Instagram last week, admitting the break up was ‘’very sad’’ and advising her fans she was planning to take a break from social media.

She wrote: ‘’time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna to see rn [right now]. it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always.’’