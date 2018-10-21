Share:

SARGODHA - An anti-corruption team caught an assistant sub inspector red-handed receiving bribe from a plaintiff at Urban Area police station. As per details, one Haji Imdad had filed a case in Urban Area police station against a rival party. He informed the director anti-corruption that investigation officer ASI Riaz Rajjer had demanded Rs50,000 from him to favour him in the case.

Director anti-corruption formed a raiding team which conducted raid at Urban Area police station and caught ASI Riaz Rajjer receiving Rs50,000 as bribe from complainant Haji Imdad Ali. Anti corruption authorities registered a case against the accused and initiated further investigation. It is to be noted that same ASI had been arrested in a corruption case some time ago. On the other hand, any departmental action has not been taken against accused police officer yet by his own department over corruption charges.