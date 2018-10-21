Share:

BADIN - Awami Tehreek paid a protest hunger strike against construction of dams over Indus River and issuance of CNICs to aliens on Saturday.

While addressing and talking with the journalists Dr Rasool Bux Khaskheli said conspiracy was hatched to snatch rights of Sindh province including share of water, employment and resources.

He said some hidden hands have always made elections hostile to gain ends.

He said they would not accept dams over Indus River and CNICs to aliens. He said that ongoing policies would result harm and danger to the country. He further said rulers should follow the vision and perspective of Quaid-e-Azam to lead Pakistan towards better future.

He alleged and said dominating forces have supported and assisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rule the country and supress people of Sindh and Balochistan. The camp was also joined by Dr Mussarat Khuwaja, Imran Soomro,Mithan Mallah and others.

The protest hunger strike camp led by Dr. Rasool Bux Khaskheli, central president, Awami Tehreek , Noor Ahmed Katiar, central general secretary, Awami Tehreek , Sartaj Ahmed Chandio, central vice president, Mehran Dars, central deputy general secretary, Jakhro Noohani, Arif Junejo, Advocate and others.

The hunger strike camp was joined by hundreds of men, women and children including students, lawyers, representatives of civil society, and local government.