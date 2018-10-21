Share:

COLOMBO: England batsman Jonny Bairstow missed the fourth one-day international against hosts Sri Lanka in Kandy on Saturday after injuring his ankle during training, team officials said. The 29-year-old

right-hander hurt himself while playing football and was replaced by Alex Hales. Bairstow's replacement comes after England all-rounder Liam Dawson was ruled out of the entire tournament. Dawson strained his right side while bowling during England's win in the third ODI last week. Dawson was replaced by Joe Denly. Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, who scored 30 in the second ODI, is meanwhile out of the rest of the series after a hamstring injury.