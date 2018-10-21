Share:

LAHORE - Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab has stressed the need for including diabetes in the syllabus of nursing schools for effective management of patients.

Addressing the concluding session of a workshop on diabetes exclusively arranged for nurses at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Saturday, he said that increasing burden of diabetes required specialized courses for the nursing staff. Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Kashif Aziz Ahmed, Dr Salman Shakeel, Dr Rizwan and Dr Rana Asif Sagheer delivered lectures on different aspects of diabetes, use and preservation of insulin and patients management.

Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that change in lifestyle could help people avoiding diabetes. He said that unfortunately female diabetes patients were more in number as compared to male counterparts. He said that women in far flung areas were deprived of proper check up, diagnose and treatment facilities. He said that 40 per cent of women diabetics get the disease in young age. He also stressed the need of properly managing gestational diabetes. He suggested that patients of diabetes should avoid mangoes, grapes and avoid sitting for than 30 minutes.

Speakers expressed concern over high mortality rate due to diabetes. They said that Pakistan would 8th largest country having maximum patients. As per report of World Health Organization, out of 10 big deadly diseases, diabetes is on the 6th number. They said that obesity, smoking, physical inactivity and bad eating habits were main reasons of diabetes. Diabetes could lead to paralysis, heart attacks and affect eyes also. They advised the patients to keep hands and feet clean and also exercise daily.