EVERETT - Defending champ Nathan Chen, who is back competing for the first time since being crowned world champion, seized the early lead after the men's short programme at the ISU Skate America on Friday. Chen earned 90.58 points to finish well ahead of Czech Michal Brezina and Julian Yee of Malaysia, who is third with 81.52 points. Chen, of the US, attempted one quadruple jump on Friday and wobbled out of a couple other jumps, including a quad flip to lead by 8.49 points. But he takes a substantial lead into Saturday's free skate against a mainly inexperienced field at the Angels of The Winds arena in Everett, just outside of Seattle, Washington, Chen bounced back from finishing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics to win the world title seven months ago by the largest margin in history.