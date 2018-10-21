Share:

Mostly in Turbat area there a lot of children they are doing porterage in city. If they didn’t do porterage then nothing will be theirs home. The laborers are doing porterage for compel and if they stop your work then all of his family will die for hunger. I asked a small boy who had porterage I said that why you are doing porterage and what is your problem? Then, he said that if I do not do porterage then my all family will die because my father died before some years.

No one gives us three times food. There for I am doing porterage. Mostly of poor people are not getting food and without good food they are passing your life. The PM of Pakistan Mr Imran khan must provide foods for poor people and will stop child’s laborers.

HAMMAL KHAN,

Turbat, October 19.