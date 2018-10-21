Share:

Students dump the bags filled with garbage collected from the roads and streets in a waste trolley during a cleanliness drive organized by waste management company as part of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign at Mall Road, Lahore

Students collect garbage during a cleanliness drive organized by waste management company as part of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign at Mall Road.

DCO Lahore Captain (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq and students of participate in an awareness walk organized by waste management company as part of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign at Mall Road.

Students collect garbage during a cleanliness drive organized by waste management company as part of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign at Mall Road.