NOORPUR THAL - A grand operation against encroachments is under way in Noorpur Thal under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik and Chief Officer Malik M Azim. Officials of the Revenue Department, Police, and Tehsil Administration are taking part in the operation. The anti-encroachment teams have demolished encroachments from Tehsil Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, Hashmi Chowk, Jharkil Chowk, Noorpur Katimar Chowk, Paluawn Noor Pur Chowk, Lorri Ada, Main Bazaar and Dachhi Chowk with the help of heavy machinery. AC Ejaz Ahmed Malik told the media that in result of the campaign against encroachments had so far retrieved about 14-kanal of Auqaf Department land worth Rs28,000,000 million from the land grabbers. He said three shops had demolished near Katimar Road worth Rs1500,000. He stated that other state lands under the occupation of land grabbers were also being recovered, and no leniency was being showed to the accused. He added that operation against illegal occupation and encroachments was underway across the city, and it would continue unabated. Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik said that in result of campaign against encroachments, the tehsil administration had so far retrieved about 1080-kanal of state land in Rakhay Dhamak from the land grabbers.

He told the media that the anti-encroachment operation had been launched by the tehsil administration from 1st October which was being carried out successfully. He said: "After clearing Kashmir Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Old Lorry Ada, and Hashmi Chowk, the operation has now been shifted in Sarkari Rakhookhs of the Thal."