Rawalpindi: A week long cleanliness campaign under the auspices of Cantonment Board in Cantt will be launched from October 23. Six hundred and two sanitary workers and sixty seven small and big vehicles of various types including mini dumper, mini taper, excavator machine and shower will be extensively used. All areas will be cleaned in Cantt. But particular focus will be on the densely populated areas. To make the public aware, banners will be put on display.

In this connection the Cantonment Executive Officer Subtan Raza has issued directives to the responsible persons.–Online