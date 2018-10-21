Share:

In the world 99% works are being done with the help of computers but it is downtrodden that Atta Shad Degree College Turbat does not have computer teacher. A computer class is there in order to attend their class but there has a shortage of teacher. However, we have taken admission in computer science in order to get information about computer what I thank we can’t be able to get education. It is interesting to know that a lot of students who did not pass the paper of computer science because without having a class of computer.

So, the education authorities must take serious action regarding this major issue.

FAISAL GHAZZI,

Khairabad, October 19.