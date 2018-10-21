Share:

GUJRANWALA: A conman who disguised as a traffic warden and looted people for 10 years through penalising them was arrested here on Saturday. The Gujranwala chief traffic officer (CTO) said the suspect named Shehzad used to don a uniform and loot people through issuing challans. "At the time of arrest, the suspect was wearing a uniform and carrying a challan book as well as a pistol," he added. The chief traffic officer further said that a case has been registered against the suspect and investigation is underway to ascertain how he had obtained a uniform, challan book and service card.–INP