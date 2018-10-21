Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Saturday adjourned until October 23 the hearing of a heroin smuggling case against a Czech model who was arrested at Lahore airport while trying to smuggle 9 kilograms of heroin.

Additional Sessions Judge Ali Raza adjourned the hearing and directed the Customs officials to turn up on the next date of hearing for cross-examination on their statements. Earlier the court had recorded the statements of customs officials and others involved in helping the accused. During the hearing the defence counsel told the court that the accused was in hot waters due to delay in the final decision of the case. On her reservations, the judge model Tereza Hluskova, “Don’t worry the final decision will be made in this month (of October).”

Tereza Hluskova was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore but she was intercepted by Customs officials. Hluskova was on three-month family visa to Pakistan.

During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying nine kilogram heroin with her.

Later, an alleged facilitator of the women named Tariq was arrested. According to the accused facilitator, Tereza was sent by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t her first visit. The model in her statement said that she was in Pakistan for modeling purposes and did not know who placed heroin in her luggage.

Earlier, the session court indicted the Czech model in the heroin smuggling case but Hluskova pleaded not guilty before the court.

During the previous hearings, the prosecution told the court that accused Tereza along with her partner Shoaib Hafeez got a house on rent from Ishaq. But the lawyer of foreign model told the court that there was no record of getting any house on rent.

Reports say the woman was arrested by customs after she managed to pass through the two checking counters of the ANF. The model, however, says she did not know how the drugs found their way into her bag as she visited Pakistan just for professional engagements.