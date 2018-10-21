Share:

LAHORE - After Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan, model-cum-actor Emmad Irfani has been selected for world’s ‘100 Most Handsome Men’ list. The official Instagram account of 100 Most Handsome Men 2018 shared pictures of Emmad with the title “Official Nominee for the 100 Most Handsome Faces 2018.”

Others on the list include actor Ryan Gosling for Canada, barrister Amal Clooney for Great Britain,13 Reasons Why star, Katherine Langford for Australia and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan for the United States.

Irfani belongs to a family of military background, thus visiting almost all Pakistan during his childhood till his father retired and settled in Lahore. A blend of his Mexican-Spanish feature made him uniquely different and noticeable in his early career.

He first worked with HSY then with Khaadi, Hang Ten, Charcoal, Nilopher Shahid, Bunto Kazmi, Nomi Ansari, Deepak Perwani, Maria B, Karma and other high profile brands.

Irfani bagged Lux Style and MTV Pakistan Style Awards as a best male model. After establishing himself in television industry, he shifted to the film industry. In 2018, he launched his film career with a cameo role in his cousin Farjad Nabi’s box-office hit 7 Din Mohabbat In.