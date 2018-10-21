Share:

OKARA - Two persons of each side were killed in a fight between two rival groups over old enmity at 1.SP Wasayewala village here the other day.

According to police, Akram Wattoo encountered Ghulam Murtaza, 20, of the rival family in the village street. The former drew weapon, shot the latter dead, and fled from the scene.

The news spread in the village before long. The deceased's brothers rushed after the accused, caught him, and hammered him to death.

The Haveli police, on the complaint of Murtaza's father M Hanif registered an FIR No. 584/18 U/S 302, 34 PPC against Akram Wattoo, his brother M Ashraf, and M Zubair.

On the other hand, the police on the report of Akram Wattoo's father M Zubair registered an FIR No.585/18 U/S 302, 148 and 149 PPC against Ghulam Fareed and Shoban, sons of M Hanif of the same village. Investigation was underway.