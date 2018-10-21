Share:

LAHORE - With shining chrome and engines revving, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised a vintage car show on Saturday.

Fourteen unique cars of 1935 to 1965 models, including Mercedes and Beatle Ford, participated in this rally.

The show featured classic cars like Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Fords, Mercedes, Volkswagens and Jaguars of different origins like British, American and European.

The rally started from Delhi Gate and ended at Lahore Fort. People from different walks of life attended the rally and took pictures with the vintage beauties.

“It’s a chance for families to get together and look at some great vehicles,” said Ramsha Azmat, a visitor to the show.

Waqas Aslam, another visitor, said: “The vintage and classic cars exhibition has been organised to educate children and adults alike about cars of yesteryears as they do form an important part of Pakistan’s rather colourful and iconic motoring heritage.” WCLA Deputy Director for Marketing Tania Qureshi said, “The preservation of vintage and classic car heritage is an important phenomenon and everyone must ensure that important and historic motor cars remain in the country. The purpose of this rally is to draw tourists’ attention to history and classic car heritage. We will be conducting such rallies on a regular basis inside the Lahore Fort and other places inside the Walled City.”