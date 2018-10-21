Share:

WASHINGTON - Former US Navy Commander Troy Amundson was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in the latest development in the so-called "Fat Leonard" bribery and corruption case, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"[Amundson] was sentenced today to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and $21,625.60 in restitution," the release stated on Friday.

The case relates to a wide-ranging corruption and fraud investigation involving foreign defence contractor Leonard Glenn Francis and his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defence Marine Asia (GDMA). Amundson admitted that in 2012-2013, Francis paid for dinners, transportation, entertainment, and prostitutes for him and other US Navy officers in return for sensitive information, the release said.

So far, 33 defendants have been charged and 21 have pleaded guilty in the case, the Justice Department said.