WASHINGTON:- Facebook was aware of inaccuracies in the way it measured how many people viewed video on its site for a year longer than it has previously admitted, court documents have claimed. Newly released papers that are part of a US legal action against the social network, claim that it knew about the problems in 2015. Facebook described the case against it as “without merit”. It said suggestions it had tried to hide the issue were “false”. In September 2016, Facebook admitted that it had overestimated how much video people had watched for the previous two years.–BBC