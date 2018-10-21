Formation of task force on water security urged

Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two-day international symposium on “Creating a Water-Secure Pakistan” concluded the country should take advantage of international water law by consistently putting forward its perspective before various international forums and immediately set up a powerful task force on water.

The Islamabad Declaration 2018 further resolved that Pakistan’s strategy regarding implementation of the Indus Water Treaty should be reconsidered and revisited to bolster its case.

In the 20-point declaration, it was further stated that maintaining the integrity of the Indus Basin is a serious and important responsibility of the federation as well as the provinces, including all other administrative units and the people of Pakistan.

“It is imperative for Pakistan to invest in supply augmentation (dams and reservoirs) and ensure better utilisation of its groundwater, adopting appropriate water technologies (water recycling, desalinisation, and water harvesting), manage consumption and use of water (controlling water demand and pricing) and do all of this under the principles of mutual trust and benefit sharing.”

The symposium further resolved the government must introduce water accounting based on modernised water data collection methods to assess the water availability per capita to build trust amongst the provinces regarding water apportionment, particularly considering the requirements of the Indus Delta and lower riparian areas in Pakistan.

“Effective salinity and sedimentation management techniques must be adopted to protect Pakistan’s agricultural land and the storage capacity of dams and reservoirs respectively.”

The intentional symposium was attended by national and international water law and water resource management experts, academia, jurists, representatives of relevant federal and provincial ministries/ departments, federal ministers, present and past members of the parliament and provincial assemblies etc.

International experts from the United States of America, Australia, South Africa and other countries discussed various issues of river basins in the said countries which are similar to Indus River Basin and also shared their experiences in overcoming water scarcity and other water management issues in their countries.

The international water experts also deliberated on eradication of sedimentation in the dams and the need for construction of large and small dams and reservoirs. The experts and researchers presented their research papers on five thematic sessions. The recommendations of thematic sessions were presented before the house in the concluding session and the same were approved as the Islamabad Declaration 2018.

The declaration further resolved that numerous small and large dams and reservoirs must be constructed on priority basis while the fast-track feasibility and action is required on the part of the executive. It added the innovative solutions regarding storage facilities for low gradient plains must be adopted.

“The Indus Basin irrigation network has to be extended which would bring several million acres of land under irrigation and design water allocation right down to the district level,” the declaration said.

Various traditional and non-traditional financing methods including inter alia direct investment, corporate finance, portfolio investment, bonds, upfront tariff, crowd funding and public private partnership arrangements, must be employed to meet the huge financial requirements for construction of water storage facilities, it further said.

Various measures for conservation of water need to be taken, which include saving and better management of storage of groundwater to prevent its unrestricted extraction, it added.

The declaration stated that measures need to be introduced for flood risk reduction through flood plains and hill-torrent management, groundwater recharge, wetlands restoration and community-based natural resource management. Other measures to control wastage, encourage productivity and ensure sustainability of scarce resources need to be considered. An appropriate legal framework should be available to strengthen institutional arrangements for proper environmental hazard tackling.

It is no longer feasible to allow unfettered access to the valuable resource of water with no incentives to check usage and therefore, it is essential that a fair water pricing model is formulated and implemented by the competent regulatory institutions, the declaration asserted.

The Indus Basin, one of the largest contiguous irrigation systems in the world, is at risk of reduced flows, climate change, population explosion, outdated agricultural practices, financial crunch and other challenges, which need to be addressed immediately. Pakistan’s rain-fed areas, deserts, mountain catchments, and coastlines also face challenges relating to water availability and water uses. The recently articulated national water policy is a step towards remedying these issues which should be implemented by the executive. Steps should be taken to set up and establish an appropriate Indus Basin Authority through a legal instrument with the mandate to ensure the integrity of the basin and all related activities with all requisite powers, financial resources and enforcement mechanisms.

Sound systems of governance and management are the need of the hour to effectuate the intent of the water policy and the benefits to be gained from infrastructure development, including dams and reservoirs. Water-related subjects have been diffused between various institutions which makes reaching solutions difficult. Institutions need to be empowered with the required mandate and resources, and responsibilities need to be allocated in order to effect change.

The institutional capacity of Wapda, being the main water stakeholder, should be strengthened for the urgent development of dams and reservoirs on the model of the Indus Basin Replacement Works.

It also recommended that the agricultural income tax be levied and recovered across the board, throughout Pakistan through an effective legal framework.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, in his concluding address, lamented that no one from the executive thoroughly attended the symposium. He said he had invited the minister for water and power, finance secretary and other relevant officials who should have attended the seminar to learn from the international experts.

Speaking in Urdu, he said he always thought to make attempt for enforcement and implementation of fundamental rights whenever got the opportunity. “Whether I encroached upon the powers of others if I ensured the fundamental rights to general public by visiting hospitals, jails and mental asylum,” the chief justice questioned while making the comments on the Article 184(3) of the constitution.

He said the judiciary has limitless powers under Article 184 (3) to enforce the fundamental rights of common people. He said during last 40 years no large dams have been constructed and with the increase in water usage, Pakistan has become water scarce country and it is the responsibility of the state as well as the people of Pakistan to take all measures to overcome the issue of water scarcity.

It is the responsibility of the state to provide this basic facility to every citizen of the country, he said.

The chief justice further said the Indus Water Treaty was executed under extraordinary circumstances and Pakistan is not fully utilising the water made available to it under the treaty.

He further stated that the Islamabad declaration 2018 should be implemented by the executive so that the goal of water-secure could be achieved.

Formation of task force on water security urged

SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN