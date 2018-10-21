Share:

UCH SHARIF - A teenage girl was killed by her father and uncle for eloping with her paramour and contracting free-will marriage here the other day. According to police sources, 16-year-old Shazia had eloped with her paramour after her parents did not allow her marry with the person of her choice. According to the sources, 1 Shazia has been killed in the name of honour by her Father Masheer Ahmad, Uncle Rafique and Grandfather Manzoor for fleeing home to get married of her sweet will. The police sources, the girl was brought back on Punchayat's order and handed over to her parents, after which her father, uncle and grandfather killed her in the name of honour. The Nowshera Police have arrested all the three accused and registered a case against them and all members of Punchayat.