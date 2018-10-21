Share:

KARACHI - A cab driver of a private company was arrested for allegedly harassing a young female medical student who jumped from the moving cab under mysterious circumstances.

The incident took place near Aisha Bawany School on main Shara-e-Faisal within the limits of Saddar police station. Police said that the girl remained unhurt as the car was slowed in speed when she jumped from the moving car.

Following the incident, a score of people gathered on the spot. The crowd later shifted both the cab driver and the girl to the Saddar police station. Police also inquired about the incident and registered an FIR No 272/18 under Section 354 on behalf of a victim against the cab driver of a private online cab company, namely Zulfiqar who is in his middle age.

According to Saddar SHO Shabbir Haider, the girl aged about 22 years old who is a student of fourth year in the medical faculty at the Dow Medical College, jumped from a moving car under mysterious circumstances, adding that in her initial statement told the police that she jumped from a car after she thought that the driver was taking a wrong turn and was trying to harass her.

The police have also taken a driver into custody and also recorded his statement. The driver while defending himself told the police that the young woman had booked a cab from main University Road for Saddar area but she continue to change her destination while on the way. “She changed her destination multiple times and suddenly she jumped while I was going to take a turn on her demand,” the driver recorded his statement. “I am not telling a lie as everything is on the record including the changes in the destinations.” The officer said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

ARREST

Sukkun police arrested a man accompanied by a brother-in-law over mysterious killing of a mother of three children.

A mother of three children, namely Saima was died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night at her in-laws within the limits of Sukkan police station. Her parents, however, on Friday reached the Karachi Press Club along with a body and staged a protest, claiming that victim’s in-laws are behind her killing.

Police said that the victim’s postmortem was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Police while quoting the initial postmortem report said that the victim’s body did not bore a mark of any torture, however, the police was waiting for the chemical examination report.

Following the protest, senior police officials also reached the site and assured the protesters of their fully cooperation, however, the protesters did not end their protest. The protesters later ended their protest after the protesters detained the victim’s husband, namely Ashiq Ali and his brother, namely Shaukat Ali.

According to SHO Zubair Nawaz, the police have arrested a victim’s husband and a brother-in-law on the demands of the victim’s heirs and registered a murder case against them while further investigation was underway.

BANK ROBBERS HELD

Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of bank robbers during a raid conducted in Peshawar city.

The suspects arrested were identified as Mudasir Mehmood, Ghulam Shah, Shamim aka Sheena and Gul Zaman alias Dost. According to SIU chief SSP Pir Fareed Jan Sarhandi, the suspects were involved in a bank heist in SITE area and they were arrested from Peshawar. The officer said that a special team of seven personnel of the SIU police on a tipped-off dispatched to Peshawar from where they arrested the suspects involved in a bank robbery in Karachi’s SITE area.

SSP Sarhandi said that the suspects on September 18 had looted over Rs5 million from the lockers of the Dubai Islamic Bank and later escaped to Peshawar, adding that one of them, namely Mudasir Mehmood was the security guard of the same bank and he was the mastermind of the robbery. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

6 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Rangers troops also claimed to have arrested six suspects during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Mobina Town area. The suspects arrested were included Ibrahim Masih, Richard, Anosh, Sher Wali Khan, Khurram Khan alias Lala and Omar aka Ramtu. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.