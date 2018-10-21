Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has asked the government not to cut provinces’ share in the National Financial Commission Award. In a statement issued from here, he said any such move will be considered infringement of their rights. A consensus, he said, had been achieved among the provinces in the NFC Award and any tinkering with it would lead to uncertainty and promote feelings against the centre. He said that lawlessness and terrorism in Afghanistan had grave effects on this country and the people in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa felt themselves insecure. He said that the US had completely failed in Afghanistan and the sooner it withdrew from there, the better it would be for peace. Talking to a delegation from Azad Kashmir, he said that the continuing torture of the Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir on the unarmed Kashmiris and the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth was a big tragedy. He said it was high time that the world community step forward to stop Indian atrocities in Kashmir.