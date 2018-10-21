Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said the government is working to promote tenets of religious tolerance, harmony and forbearance among people.

The principles, he said while addressing an international conference here yesterday, were imperative for survival of functional and viable state of Pakistan.

Minhaj University Lahore and the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) jointly organised the conference on “Social Responsibility and World Religions”.

Highlighting the need to educate youth about religious principles of peace and love, he said the nation could not achieve development without embracing these values. He said Pakistan has had safe and peaceful policy for the followers of all religions. He quoted verses from the Holy Quran to highlight the significance of respecting other religions.

The minister lauded the role of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Tahirul Qadri in interfaith harmony.

Dr Herman from Australia, Dr Imtiaz Yousaf from Thailand, Dr Sufyyan from Nigeria, Dr Gowhar Quadirwani from India, Dr Ibrahim, Dr Emmanueal O Inyama and Dr Ryan Bresher from Nigeria, Venerable Bom Hyon Sunim from Australia, FC University Vice Rector Dr Joseph Sun, Minhaj University VC Dr Aslam Ghauri also spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Chairman of Minhaj University Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-din greeted the minister and other scholars who had come to participate in the conference from different countries.