Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission has decided to revise its administrative, financial and quality policies to strengthen the higher education sector in country, the chairman said on Saturday.

The HEC chairman Prof. Dr. Tariq Banuri said this in a media briefing held here.

The chairman said that the commission has also decided to review the formula of funding to the universities. As per current formula, 65percent funding to any public sector university is released on the basis of enrolment, 25% on deserving area and 15% on performance of the university.

The chairman said that committee of the commission has been formed to revise this formula and the future funding will be released viewing the transparency, administration and performance of the university.

He also said that the Research and Development (R&D) policy will be also reviewed to facilitate the scholars as HEC is making student oriented policies. HEC is making a database for PERN, attestation and other R&D projects for the facility of the scholars.

The chairman also added that the commission has also decided to revise the policies of collaboration with international universities and the rules of affiliated colleges and the international universities supporting the programs here.

He said the foreign universities will be established in the country after taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of interior.

“They will be facilitated in the country like local universities,” he said.

He also said that the local universities will be encouraged establishing their campuses in other countries also.

The chairman also said that the commission in its meeting encouraged the private sector in education but asked them to follow the HEC rules and guidelines.

He said that the universities will be responsible for paying three times penalty to students in violation of rules, while the students who take admission in the unrecognized programs or university will lose the right of their degree attestation.

He also informed media that the new vehicles policy has been also placed before the commission for the transparency and accountability in the HEC.

He said that HEC has also contacted the World Bank (WB) for the reforms in higher education sector, and the ‘Escalator Model’ will be adopted and implemented in the sector.

“The university with high performance will help the next tier university in its up-gradation,” he said.