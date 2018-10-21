Share:

KARACHI - The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday directed the Sindh home department to provide complete Joint Investigation Report (JIT) to the Rangers prosecution of the case about providing facilities to the terrorists in the next hearing to be held on November 10.

ATC-II conducted hearing of the case pertaining providing medical and other facilities to the terrorists, including militants allegedly belonging to the Muttahida Quami Movement, Lyari gang war and religion extremists to Ziauddin Hospital owned by Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Asim, wherein Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui, Pak Sarzameen Party president Anis Kaimkhani, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel, and others appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Rangers’ prosecutor Sheikh Sajid Mehmood complained that despite the court’s direction they were not provided complete JIT report , which was the violation of the court’s order, the court directed the home department to ensure complying with the court’s direction.

The Rangers’ prosecution also informed that the list of witnesses provide to them was not completed, he added that they were provided list of sixteen witnesses, but the investigation officer were showing the list of nineteen witness’, he pleaded the court to provide complete lists.

The court adjourned the hearing with the direction to provide other required documents to the rangers’ prosecutor.

The main accused Dr Asim was at abroad for follow-up medical treatment, as the court had already allowed his plea to leave the country for medical treatment,

Dr, Asim is a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zaradri, he was booked on Rangers complaint for allegedly providing medical facilities to the militants belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement and other banned outfits at both branches of his Ziauddin Hospital. He was arrested by the Rangers in August 2015 and was detained for 90 days for his alleged role in terrorism related offences. Subsequently, Dr Asim was handed over to police in November 2015 after registration of an FIR on Rangers’ complaint.

According to the FIR, the co-accused Wasim Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui, Saleem Shehzad, Anis Kaimkhani, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Pasban Pakistan’s Usman Moazzam asked him to provide medical faculties to the terrorists at his both branches located in Nazimabad and Shereen Jinnah Collony.

Dr Asim and other nominated accused were released from jail after he obtained bail.