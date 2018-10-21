Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has assured ulema and khateeb of Islamabad of their help in opening bank accounts of the religious seminaries to enable the authorities for annual audit of the accounts.

The assurance came during a meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad here on Friday. The meeting also attended by over 50 ulema, zakireen and khateeb of Islamabad at the Chief Commissioner office discussed registration of madaris, progress and apprehensions of the ulema over the registration of the madaris. The Chief Commissioner told the meeting that registration of the already registered madaris has been cancelled. The ulema were assured to verify the credentials of the madaris and grant approval at the earliest.

The ulema said that new NACTA forms contain exhaustive and unnecessary details like contact number and name of spouse of ulema which they said is unacceptable. The Chief Commissioner reassured them of taking up the issue with NACTA authorities in the next meeting. The ulema also expressed their reservations that new NACTA forms demand annual audit which required opening of bank account while the banks are refusing the same for madaris. The Chief Commissioner assured them to take up the issue with SBP. The ulema also expressed their reservations over some police officials misbehaving with some ulema during circulation of NACTA forms over which they were assured of action for preventing the same in future. The ulema also sought clarity over fresh registration of branches of a main madressah.

Besides this, general issues pertaining to masajid were also discussed. The ulema were briefed that PC-I of maintenance of masajid is in pipeline on the basis of demand from all 86 Auqaf managed masajid and as soon as it is approved, work will start. The authorities also decided to start a new public transport route for the office of Auqaf in sector I-10 which is not easily accessible at present. The house was divided over the issue of appointment of sons of retired Auqaf employees as khateeb etc in Islamabad masajid. However, the ulema were assured of induction as per merit and sons quota policy once the stay is vacated by IHC. The ulema demanded that they should be taken on board in case transfer of a khateeb.