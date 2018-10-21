Share:

World-renowned Pakistani artist and peace activist Jimmy Engineer concluded his month-long goodwill visit to Canada during which he participated in a number of events. He earned a rare honour by visiting the Canadian Senate along with President of the Canada-Pakistan Business Council Samir Dossal in Ottawa. Senator Salma Attaullahjan hosted an event at the Parliament to recognize the artistic works of Jimmy Engineer. The Canada-Pakistan Business Council also acquired two wonderful works of art of Jimmy Engineer which are part of his “ Peace Series” for the collection of the Royal Ontario Museum which have been selected by its Curator Deepali Dewan and plan for their display is already in the pipeline.