LOS ANGELES:- Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ has been pushed back to 2020. The family adventure movie - based on the popular theme park attraction of the same name - was originally expected to drop on October 10, 2019 but it has now been delayed until July 24, 2020. The movie’s star Dwayne Johnson shared a trailer for the film on Twitter and wrote: ‘’IT’S OFFICIAL - JULY 24th, 2020. Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages. My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME.’’–TL

The Disneyland attraction features a riverboat which takes travellers on a journey through a dangerous jungle, and producers are hoping it will follow ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ as Disney’s next big franchise.