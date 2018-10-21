Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court will hear a writ petition seeking immediate removal of encroachments from parks, footpaths and markets in Narowal, Shakargarh, Sialkot and Zafarwal cities.

The petition filed by Mian Shabbir Ismaeel through Advocate Azhar Siddique seeks enforcement of fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution.

The encroachers have built illegal filling stations, hotels, shops and residential developments on land which they have no right or title to.

The petition seeks affective initiative against the land grabbers and others who make life for commuters and pedestrians a misery so as to restore traffic and pedestrian flows in congested areas and clamp down on the culture of impunity that allows encroachments to thrive.

That the roads of Narowal, Shakargarh, Sialkot and Zafarwal have also been ignored by the anti-encroachment cell as they are getting hefty amount to keep their eyes closed to the illegal business being run there. The pavements are encroached upon by the shopkeepers while half of the road is being used as the parking space, the petition says.

These encroachments are source of nuisance for both customers and businessmen, as they discourage customers to visit these areas (if they can). On the other hand, these illegal businesses also cause financial damage to the city governments.

“The removal of encroachments from big cities of Pakistan in general and Narowal, Shakar Ghar, Sialkot and Zafarwal in particular is an important issue. These encroachments are a source of nuisance for all those who live in areas encroached upon by the land mafia,” it says.

The petition prays that appropriate direction(s) may very kindly be given to the concerned quarter to take all measures for the purposes of removing encroachment as well as providing all facilities regarding free excess and movement in the cities in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.