RAWALPINDI: The concluding ceremony of the 4th international conference of the Linguistic Association of Pakistan (ICLAP 2018) on “Linguistic Research in Multilingual Contexts “ held at English Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Saturday.

The conference was organized by the varsity in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion whereas guest of honour was Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, the VC FJWU.

The 3-day conference was detailed and productive.

Dr Sarwet Rasul, Chairperson English Department gave the overview of the 3 day ICLAP and said that this event featured plenary speeches, oral and poster presentations, research work presentations workshops/tutorials, invited talks and panel discussions. Researchers from all over the country and experts from UK, USA, Malaysia, Turkey and Lebanon participated as key note and plenary speakers. Prof Dr Razia Sultana articulated that ICLAP is a unique platform which brings researchers and practitioners together from across the globe. It is working on any aspect of language to exchange the research work and developments across the world. Also, she congratulated FJWU for holding such an important event successfully.

She added that these kinds of happenings are vital to highlight the importance of linguistics and cultures transversely in the globe. VC FJWU Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir concluded the ceremony by presenting souvenirs to the guests and said that their focus at FJWU is to serve the purpose of sharing the knowledge.

The conference ended on the note that Mother Language Education was a key to social development and academia should come forward and work with the industry to maintain the local languages in Pakistan.–Staff reporter