Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Madonna has shared a clip of her new collaboration with Quavo.

The 60-year-old singer has joined forces with the Migos rapper and Cardi B for new song ‘Champagne Rose’ and she took to Instagram to share a snippet with her fans.

In the clip, she sings: ‘’Drink me up Champagne Rosé/It’s my game/Please fill my cup Champagne Rosé/It’s my name.’’

Madonna added the caption: ‘’Favorite Drink.’’

The track will feature on Quavo’s upcoming album ‘Quavo Huncho’.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently confirmed she is still working on her 14th studio album, which will be her first new record for four years since 2015’s ‘Rebel Heart’, and doesn’t expect the record to drop until 2019. She said: ‘’I’m finishing my record, which I’m going to release next year.’’

Madonna insists she ‘’cannot quit’’ making music, despite delving further in the fashion of beauty world of late, which has seen her release new skincare lines, as well as perfumes. She added: ‘’Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I’m actually making music. Can’t quit my day job.’’

Madonna’s latest claims come just a few months after revealing she would be dropping a new record by the end of 2018, and that her tunes will feature a heavy Portuguese influence after she moved to Lisbon to help son David Banda, 12, pursue his professional football career.

She said: ‘’I’ve just met lots of really amazing musicians, and I’ve ended up working with a lot of these musicians on my new record, so Lisbon has influenced my music and my work.

‘’How could it not? I don’t see how I could have gone through that year without being informed by all this input of culture.’’

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker added that her new songs ‘’will be collected in an album that will be released by the end of the year’’.

In May, lyrics and details of the Queen of Pop’s new tunes were leaked online.

She had recorded a number of tracks at the time, to accompany her first new song in three years, ‘Beautiful Game’ - produced by ‘Die Another Day’ producer Mirwais - which she performed at the Met Gala earlier that month.