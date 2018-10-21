Share:

GUJRANWALA: Two citizens were shot dead for showing resistance during a dacoity incident here at Sadhoki. According to police, three armed men entered a general store and snatched cash. The dacoits opened fire when shopkeeper Basharat and his nephew Usama showed resistance. Resultantly Basharat and Usama died on the spot. Police have started investigation.

OPP PROTEST: The opposition members protested in the meeting of Municipal Corporation (MC) Assembly for the inclusion of occupied state land issue in the agenda.

The meeting was chaired by the deputy mayor wile mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram addressed the MC assembly. When agenda of the meeting was announced, the opposition leaders including Sabir Butt and Yahya Butt protested and chanted slogans against the mayor and the deputy mayor. They alleged that the matter of occupied state land was pending at NAB court due to which this matter could not be decided at any other forum.–Staff Reporter

The opponent leaders tore the copies of the agenda, and chanted slogans against the mayor and deputy mayors.