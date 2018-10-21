Share:

DM LONDON - Mel C has ordered the Spice Girls to take singing lessons.

Although Victoria Beckham is not joining the group’s reunion tour, Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are set to land around £12 million each for 13 British shows and Mel has reportedly asked her colleagues to work on their vocals for the gigs.

According to The Sun newspaper, Mel is worried as the group have not sang together in years and believes it is ‘’crucial they take the performance side of the money-spinning return very seriously’’.

Mel has also decided to oversee the musical arrangements and is helping the live band to update their classic hits.

It was claimed in June that a deal for a tour had collapsed after Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice - pulled out.

A source said at the time: ‘’The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she’d never tour, the others believed manager Simon Fuller would get her on board.

‘’They had a £150million proposal in the offing - with a headline performance at Wembley - and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up.

‘’With things still up in the air, there were a few heated debates between the girls and Victoria.

‘’Simon [Fuller, former manager] was brought in to convince her to take the offer but now he’s failed they feel he’s used them to put his name back on the map.’’

But just a month before, Mel B had revealed the group had signed a comeback contract.

She said: ‘’We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don’t know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There’s going to be a bit of everything.

‘’If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I’ve always said we’re definitely touring, I think I’ve just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth.