NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with visiting Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, officials said. The two met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, the Indian capital city.

"The two leaders met today and had a discussion on a wide range of issues," an official said. Earlier in the day, Wickremesinghe met Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"Continuing commitment to deepening our partnership with a close friend Sushma Swaraj called on Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed progress on development projects," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Wickremesinghe also held a meeting with Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh. "Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi today," Singh wrote on twitter.

"We had deliberations on further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on issues pertaining to security and terrorism in the region."

Wickremesinghe arrived in India on Thursday on a three-day official visit.

On Friday, Wickremesinghe met with several Congress leaders, including the Indian National Congress (INC) President Rahul Gandhi, chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance Sonia Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The visit of Wickremesinghe came day after a media report stating Maithripala Sirisena, the President of Sri Lanka, accused India of hatching a plot to assassinate him.

However, Sirisena himself rejected the report on Wednesday and hours later had a telephone conversation with Modi.