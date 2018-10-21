Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has moved a summary of three names for the appointment of new deputy chairman to the Prime Minister Secretariat, The Nation has learnt.

At the moment, four major positions, including the post of deputy chairman, are lying vacant at the NAB.

According to sources, Chairman NAB has sent a summary of three names comprising Justice Fasiul Mulk, former chief justice Peshawar High Court, ex-policeman Shoaib Suddle and former bureaucrat Khawaja Siddque Akbar to the PM Secretariat for the post of deputy chairman NAB.

However, sources said that Shoaib Suddle is not interested in the position as he considers himself a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and wants to get a good position in the government in the coming days.

Outgoing Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar was retired from the post on October 18. Tajwar was also investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency investigated in a corruption case during his tenure as Deputy Chairman of the Bureau.

Furthermore, Chairman NAB surrendered the services of former DG Training and Research Nasir Iqbal and directed him to report to the Establishment Division and the charge was given to Director NAB Mirza Sultan Mehmood.

NAB has also decided to repatriate the services of two senior officers of the Bureau, including former DG NAB Sukkur and DG NAB Peshawar Farman Ali to their parent departments.

The Chairman had removed Qureshi from the post of DG Sukkur last week and likely to transfer Farman Ali to headquarters next week. A special committee formed by the Supreme Court on illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau had also recommended in its report to repatriate the two DGs to their parent departments.

Last year, the apex court, while taking a suo motu notice of the illegal appointments, had constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by Secretary Establishment Division with a task to examine the appointments, promotions, deputations and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999.

About DG NAB Sukkur Fayyaz Qureshi, the committee report said: “The job description of the officer prior to joining NAB did not specifically that he possessed practical experience in the field of inquiry/investigation/research/legal matters. Moreover the fresh certificate submitted by the officer stipulates that his core responsibility was to analyse, inquire and scrutinise the estimates for approval of the competent authority coupled with creation of a research laboratory which cannot be taken as that he himself had actually carried out any research therefore, it does not fall within the parameters of requirement as per advertisement and his services cannot be retained in NAB. Hence, NAB may consider repartition of the officer to his parent department if it is legally possible. He may, however, be considered for fresh recruitment as and when vacancy occurs.”