KARACHI (PR) - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) yet again partnered with Microsoft and Premier Systems to continue and enrich its relationship to embrace technological progression and IT Digital Transformation at a signing ceremony held at NBP head office.

The event was attended by Tariq Jamali (President NBP), Shahid Saeed (SEVP/CIO), Shahnawaz Khan (EVP/ Head-Infrastructure & Technology Division, ITG), Abid Zaidi (Country Manager- Microsoft, Pakistan) and Arshad Raza (CEO – Premier Systems).

Shahid Saeed said that ‘Information Technology Group (ITG) is playing a unique role in NBP’s journey towards implementing tomorrow’s digital initiatives. He also said that IT’s Digital transformation is a long-term commitment and a journey, which also presents multiple and complex challenges, for which ITG is fully committed. The contract with Microsoft helps NBP and ITG to simplify some of the challenges through implementation of latest Microsoft offerings, products and services bundled with 24x7 technical support, planning services, end-user and technical trainings and unique technologies with Software Assurance to ensure that all products are available to NBP with the latest versions.