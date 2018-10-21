Share:

Islamabad - Following the directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, National Highway Authority, has taken pragmatic steps to make “Clean and Green Pakistan” drive successful and result-oriented. Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed is taking keen interest in making highways and motorways clean and green throughout the country, said a press release Saturday.

National Highway Authority is making a practical advancement to cut the vegetations from the central median and all along the highways network. To this effect, State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed visited various sections of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar national highway (N-5). The NHA has recouped 2665 Marla land along its Right of Way from the encroachers worth Rs. 1158 million.

Likewise, under afforestation campaign, NHA has planted more than 38850 saplings with its network. The objective of all such activities is to make Clean and Green Pakistan drive successful. Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik is personally supervising this activity to make it more effective and result-oriented.