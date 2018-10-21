Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said he is available for public service any time and his doors are open to everybody.

He said he will solve the public problems on priority. He said his ministers are also empowered and every one of them has been given targets to meet so that people get relief and their grievances are addressed promptly. He was talking to people who arrived from various cities.

The chief minister listened to problems of more than 400 people and passed orders on the spot to relevant departments for addressing the same. Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said his government will not leave any stone unturned to solve problems of the people, “as providing facilities to them is our responsibility that we will discharge with efficiency”. He said he was in contact with people at every time no matter morning or the evening. In past, he said, only buildings were raised and no practical measures were taken to overcome problems of the people. “We have changed this practice after coming to power,” he said. He said officers who act to address problems of the people promptly will be encouraged and inefficient and incompetent will be taken to task.

Also, MNA Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry and former MNA Chaudhry Ijaz called on CM Usman Buzdar. Talking to them, the chief minister said Pakistan including Punjab will be changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Leaders like Imran Khan can change destiny of the nation,” he said. The government of the PTI has started working to change this system and reforms are being introduced in government departments to provide relief to the people. He said “we have come to work and show to people that we can work,” he said. The time of rhetoric has passed. He said the PTI has become the symbol of change and concerns of the common man have been kept in the budget and steps are being taken for improvement in education, health and social sectors. He said transparency, simplicity and austerity are the hallmarks of the PTI government. “We have done everything on merit and will do so in future. Corrupt elements have no room in the province. We have adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption.