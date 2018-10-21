Share:

Karachi - Joint Nurses Action Committee (JNAC) has announced start boycotting all departments of hospitals except emergency, ICUs and hold sit-in at the Karachi Press Club until their 10 demands are not accepted in letter and spirit.

This announced was made at an urgent press conference convened at the OPD block of National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here on Saturday. This Joint Nurses Action Committee is comprised leadership of Young Nurses Association, Pakistan Nurses Association and Private School Nursing Association to voice for their rights. Leaders of this committee including Afshan Nazli, Ghulam Dastgir, Abdul Wahid, Syed Shahid, James Watts and others spoke to journalists.

Nurse leaders presented their 10 demands and requested Chief Minister Sindh and Health Department Sindh to accept and implement immediately otherwise protest in all hospitals of the province will be launched from Monday, October 22, 2018.

Nurses demands are: 5-tier formula for nurses should be approved forthwith; health professional allowance be release through-out province; decision of Pakistan Nurses Council and Ombudsman Sindh regarding holding special exam to save future of 400 nursing students be implemented in letter and spirit; stipend of nursing students be raised upto 20,000 per month as equal to Punjab and KPK; nursing schools be allowed DDO powers; announcement be made to establish a nursing university and funds be allocated; 14,000 new nurses be appointed by creating new posts; additional secretary technical in health department should be appointed from nursing cadre, announcement of Sindh Public Service Commission regarding positions of controller and deputy controller be followed in letter and spirit; selection during election of Pakistan Nursing Council from Sindh be cancelled.

“We have presented our justified demands to health department but to no avail. Nurses are considered back bone of health system but Sindh health department wants to make it disable. You all know that when even close relatives and family members avoid to see a patient, at that time too nurses are providing them required care. Despite such services of nurses, we are exploited by health department officials,” said the nurses.

They said: “All other three provincial governments are upgrading nursing profession and providing them with incentives. We have a recent example of KPK where their CM has approved 5-tier formula for nurses. In Punjab, implementation on 5-tier formula is at last stages. Even in Balochistan, recommendations are ready but Sindh health department has not taken any practical step to address our issues so far.”

Nurses leaders said it was heartening to share that there was no significant promotion for nurses in Sindh as majority of us appointed in BPS-16 are retired in same grade.

After massive protest of 2017, a committee formed by Sindh health department worked on recommendations in this regard but that too were not entertained by the department. We sent several reminders to concerned officials but they even not bothered to reply. Disappointed from health department, we wrote to CM Sindh and gladly we received positive response from him. But health department did not followed CM clear instructions to solve our issues. After all this situation, we have no choice other than launching protest campaign again, they concluded.